IDEAL program gives student artists a platform at the Chrysler Museum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Aisha Noel from Arts for Learning Virginia and Emily Cayton from the Chrysler Museum of Art join Coast Live to discuss IDEAL (Intentional Designs of Expression in Artistic Languages), an after-school program that encourages and empowers students to embrace their creativity, while providing a platform for their work to be shown in a gallery at the Chrysler Museum.

Following a student showcase this Thursday, May 9, students' artwork will remain on display until Sunday, June 9 at the Margaret Shepherd Ray Family and Student Gallery. Admission to the Chrysler is free, with free parking on-site.

To learn more, visit chrysler.org.