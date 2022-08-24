iHeart's Ambie Renee from 103 JAMZ on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Ambie Renee from 103 JAMZ shares the latest music news, including the MTV Video Music Awards' new hosts, The Weeknd and HBO Max's new teaser launch for the upcoming series "The Idol," and Fat Joe's 52nd birthday celebration from over the weekend!

Check out the iHeartRadio Music Festival (iheart.com)

September 23 and 24

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Guest include: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas and more!

Listen every day for your chance to win tickets!

thebeatva.com