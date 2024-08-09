Imani Pullum and Kagiso Lediga talk new series "Classified" on Coast Live

Prev Next

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Actress Imani Pullum and renowned South African comedian/filmmaker Kagiso Lediga join Coast Live to discuss "Classified," a new international coming-of-age series coming to Prime Video on August 22. "Classified" is a new coming-of-age drama set in South Africa. When 15-year-old Ella is arrested at a protest, she faces serious jail time. But she managed to avoid incarceration thanks to her stepmother who has connections in high places. but her stepmother’s good intentions come with a catch.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.