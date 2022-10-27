Impactful song and dance with Riddick Dance Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. — A powerful African American-owned dance company is back on the main stage after a two-year break; the Riddick Dance Company will be heading to Hampton Roads with a must-see performance. David Riddick, Artistic and Executive Director of Riddick Dance Company, joins Coast Live with singer Wanda Mitchell to perform a piece titled "Jen Ne Sais Pas."
"Afro Funk"
Friday, October 28 at 8 pm
The American Theatre, Hampton
Box office: 757-722- ARTS
theamericantheatre.org
Presented by Hampton Arts
hamptonarts.net