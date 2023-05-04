Improve employee retention for business owners with Southern Bank on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Financial Wellness Expert Justin Chastain from Southern Bank joins Coast Live to discuss how business owners can improve employee retention in a challenging job market, and shares details about an upcoming Better Business Network luncheon that's perfect for small business owners!

Better Business Network Luncheon

Wednesday, May 10

Noon - 2 p.m.

5641 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach

Presented by Southern Bank and WTKR News 3

Southern Bank's Justin Chastain and The Hampton Roads Workforce Council's Holly Bryant

Email RSVP@wtkr.com to register for this free event.

