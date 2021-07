HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While washing your face might sound like a basic daily task, there’s more to this critical skincare step than splashing water on your face each morning! A recent survey looked at how people’s skincare habits and routines compare with dermatologists’ recommendations. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai joins us to discuss what we’re doing right and where we may need to improve we want to cleanse like a derm.

Go to www.cerave.com to learn more!