Improving employee recruitment and retention for small businesses on Coast Live

Posted at 4:17 PM, May 08, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Holly Bryant, Human Resources Director for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss the complex issues of recruitment and retention challenging job market, and shares details about an upcoming Better Business Network luncheon that's perfect for small business owners!

For more information, visit theworkforcecouncil.org.

Better Business Network Luncheon
Wednesday, May 10
Noon - 2 p.m.
5641 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach
Presented by Southern Bank and WTKR News 3
Southern Bank's Justin Chastain and The Hampton Roads Workforce Council's Holly Bryant
Email RSVP@wtkr.com to register for this free event!

Presented by Southern Bank. For more financial wellness insights, visit SouthernBank.com/GetWell.

