HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tyler Williamson, Executive Director for Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT), joins Coast Live to discuss how the organization serves the community by providing recreational programs that support communication and socialization skills for individuals with autism.

Check out the open house for FACT's new Autism Resource Center!

June 24

3509 VA Beach Blvd.

757-422-2040

camp4autism.com/about