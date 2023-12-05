Watch Now
Coast Live

Increasing access to vet care in Tidewater with Chesapeake Humane on Coast Live

Posted at 1:14 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 13:14:44-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shoshana Mostoller, Veterinary Social Worker with the Chesapeake Humane Society, joins Coast Live to discuss the barriers people face in our region regarding the lack of access to vet care—and and how Chesapeake Humane and other local non profits are trying to address the issue.

To learn more, and to adopt your next pet, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction
757-596-2526
kellysconstructioninc.com

