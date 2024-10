HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Bhranti Patel, President of Asian Indians of Hampton Roads, joins Coast Live to show off some colorful expressions of Indian culture that you can experience at India Fest this Saturday, October 5 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

With cultural performances on the stage all day, and more than 25 Indian food varieties by different restaurants in the area, there is something to do for everyone at India Fest. Event admission and parking is FREE!

Learn more at aihr.org.