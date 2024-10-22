Inside VSC's "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress Anna Sosa is joined by Connor Norton from the Virginia Stage Company to share a preview of "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really," a revisionist take on Bram Stoker's legendary tale.

Here's a synopsis of the show, courtesy of VSC:

A feast for the eyes and the mind, take a bite out of this Victorian horror story reimagined through the sharp, contemporary humor of Kate Hamill. This story of Dracula is unlike any you’ve ever seen — follow these reinvigorated characters through the dark in this disquieting, yet comedic drama that explores the nature of predators, monsters, and the terrors of everyday life. This re-imagined tale of Bram Stoker's classic reveals new monsters beneath the skin and drives a stake right through the patriarchy.

Virginia Stage Company presents

"Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really"

By Kate Hamil | Loosely Based on the Novel by Bram Stoker

October 16 - November 3

Tickets are available at vastage.org, or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.