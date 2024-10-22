Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Inside VSC's "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really" on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress Anna Sosa is joined by Connor Norton from the Virginia Stage Company to share a preview of "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really," a revisionist take on Bram Stoker's legendary tale.

Here's a synopsis of the show, courtesy of VSC:

A feast for the eyes and the mind, take a bite out of this Victorian horror story reimagined through the sharp, contemporary humor of Kate Hamill. This story of Dracula is unlike any you’ve ever seen — follow these reinvigorated characters through the dark in this disquieting, yet comedic drama that explores the nature of predators, monsters, and the terrors of everyday life. This re-imagined tale of Bram Stoker's classic reveals new monsters beneath the skin and drives a stake right through the patriarchy.

Virginia Stage Company presents
"Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really"
By Kate Hamil | Loosely Based on the Novel by Bram Stoker
October 16 - November 3
Tickets are available at vastage.org, or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search