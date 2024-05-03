International expert lumberjacks competing head-to-head in Virginia Beach this weekend on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Expert Lumberjacks Arden Cogar. Jr and Marcel Dupuis (representing the United States and Canada, respectively) visit Coast Live to share a preview of the intense STIHL TIMBERSPORTS North American Trophy event, coming to the 24th Street Stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday, May 4.

The event is free and open to the public, with food and beverage available for purchase on site.

More information, courtesy of STIHL:

Watch the sawdust fly as the top 16 athletes from the USA and Canada battle it out in the inaugural North American Trophy event at the 24th Street Park. Competitors will race through four disciplines back-to-back (stock saw, underhand chop, single buck, and standing block) in a grueling elimination format, all in less than two minutes per heat. STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® delivers high-octane action and cutting-edge entertainment for fans to enjoy!



With a $60,000 prize purse on the line, athletes will be fighting for the title as well as bragging rights among the fiercely competitive rivalries between these two great nations. There is sure to be huge upsets, nail-biting finishes, and new records smashed as these powerhouse lumberjack athletes take over the beach!



The event is family-friendly, and entrance is FREE. There will be food trucks as well as beer available by new local brewery Aslin Beer Company.

Learn more at stihltimbersports.com.

Paid for by STIHL TIMBERSPORTS.