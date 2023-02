HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress Ashlee Rey joins Coast Live to discuss her lead performance in "Iola's Letter," a play that follows the journey of Ida B. Wells—a single woman and former school teacher—as she launches the titular Free Speech newspaper in Memphis, Tennessee in 1892.

You can see "Iola's Letter: The Memphis Crusade of Ida B. Wells," now through February 26 at the Little Theater of Norfolk. For tickets and more information, visit ltnonline.org.