Ireland's Halloween festvities highlight the holiday's pagan origins on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Travelzoo Editor Gabe Saglie shares a look at traditional Halloween festivities in Ireland, and how the proceedings pay homage to the holidays pagan ritual origins at Trim Castle and Derry.
Learn more at www.ireland.com.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Travelzoo Editor Gabe Saglie shares a look at traditional Halloween festivities in Ireland, and how the proceedings pay homage to the holidays pagan ritual origins at Trim Castle and Derry.
Learn more at www.ireland.com.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.