Iron Valley Real Estate's "people-first" approach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Owners Edgar Munoz and Michael Little from Iron Valley Real Estate join Coast Live share a bit about their backgrounds in the military, how they transitioned to the real estate industry, and why agents working with Iron Valley have been able to thrive amidst a market that many find challenging.
Michael Little
Principal Broker/Owner, Iron Valley Real Estate
757-506-1210 | IG : @brokerfromthebottom
Edgar Munoz
REALTOR Owner, Iron Valley Real Estate
757-774-3473 | RealtyFeverGroup.com
Paid for by Iron Valley Real Estate