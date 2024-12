HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—With consumer sentiment looking up for the holidays, the push for small businesses is real! Customized marketing is key to winning over consumers, and Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at iStock, says A. I. can help - if business owners invest in the technology. As business owners work to create visuals across their various channels, Generative AI by iStock can help them develop effective and engaging visuals at an elevated level.

Presented by: Getty iStock