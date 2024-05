HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Scott Ridgely joins Coast Live on 5/29 to celebrate Virginia 529 Day and share how Virginia 529 accounts can help families start saving for college.

If you open a Virginia 529 account today, May 29, you can recieve a $25 bonus Contribution! Visit Virginia529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to get started.

Paid for by Virginia529