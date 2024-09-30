IT’S FALL Y’ALL! CELEBRATE WITH MY SANGRI ROJO SANGRE

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.-- Sangria is a delicious, refreshing punch with origins in Spain and a long history in Virginia. It’s very versatile and can reflect the mood of the season.

The origin of the name sangria is sangre, which is Spanish for blood, or blood red. This time of year, with cooler temperatures, a red wine base is perfect for our drink, Sangria Rojo Sangre, which translates to Blood Red Sangria.

Use any red you like. We asked our friend, super sommelier Betty Gowans of Press 626 Wine Bar in Norfolk to come up with some suggestions. The restaurant offers wines by the bottle to be sold to take home for enjoyment, as well as consuming at Press.

RAISE A GLASS

TIPS ON MAKING THE MOST OF THE TOWN POINT VIRGINIA FALL WINE FESTIVAL

One of our favorite times of the year is coming up soon: the Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival, presented by our friends at Norfolk Festevents, takes place October 19 and 20 at Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk. Tickets are on sale now.

By Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton

