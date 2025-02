VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jerry Frostick from J&A Racing discusses the upcoming Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and reflects on it's growth and development over its 23-year history.

Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend

March 14-16, 2025

8K: March 15, 2025 at 7:30am

Half Marathon & Marathon: March 16, 2025 at 7:30am

Virginia Beach, VA

ShamrockMarathon.com

Paid for by J & A Racing, Inc.

jandaracing.com