HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler and 5K race will be getting underway at the end of August. It's a great way to get in a fun run and help local kids get their wishes granted. Chartway Promise Foundation will be bestowing two wishes to medically challenged kids and their parents during the race days.

August 31 and September 1, 2024

5K: August 31, 2024 at 7am

10 Miler: September 1, 2024 at 7am

Virginia Beach, VA

VB10Miler