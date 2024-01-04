Jae Sinnett talks new non-profit and supporting the jazz community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Drummer, broadcaster, music educator and local jazz icon Jae Sinnett joins Coast Live to discuss his new non-profit Hampton Roads Jazz, Inc., and its mission to unite and support jazz musicians in our community with a focus on education and performance opportunities.

On April 26, Hampton Roads Jazz Inc. is holding a benefit concert featuring the Jae Sinnett Trio with special guest Branford Marsalis at the Ferguson Center in Newport News.

For information about the concert, sponsorships, donations and everything happening with HR Jazz Inc., visit hrjazz.org.