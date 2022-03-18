James Arellano performs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - James Arellano is a local musician who has been playing in the Hampton Roads area for many years. James has performed solo as well as with his acoustic duo, Swell Luck, who will be performing with "Live! On Atlantic at the Oceanfront" for their tenth year this Summer. Last year, James released "Memory" as his first single, which he performs for us now on Coast Live for Acoustic Music Friday!

Check out James' music at Facebook.com/JamesArellanoMusic, and find his duo "Swell Luck" at Facebook.com/SwellLuck.