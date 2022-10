HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/Guitarist James Ford performs two songs,"Trees" and "Spell on Me," on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

Upcoming performances:



October 23 at Morris Farm Market, Barco, NC 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

October 28 at Corner Pocket, Williamsburg 7 - 10 p.m.

October 29 at Aloft Hotel, Chesapeake 8 - 11 p.m.

December 10 at Cova Brewing, Norfolk 6 - 9 p.m.

December 30 at Big Ugly Brewing, Chesapeake 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Visit Tinyurl.com/jamesfordmusic for more info!