HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jamie Broadnax—film journalist, CEO and founder of "Black Girl Nerds"—joins April Woodard for a look at the major players in the awards race this season, ahead of the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Keep up with "Black Girl Nerds" by following @blackgirlnerds on social media, or visit blackgirlnerds.com.

Watch the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7 on WTKR News 3 and streaming on Paramount+.