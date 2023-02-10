Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Jazz musician Jae Sinnett talks upcoming show in Hampton on Coast Live

Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 13:27:44-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jazz drummer and composer Jae Sinnett visits Coast Live to discuss his upcoming show at the American Theatre in Hampton, and shares some insight into what it takes to put together a show with such a large, diverse ensemble of instrumentalists.

Jae Sinnett's Zero to 60 Quartet ft. Saxophonist Steve Wilson and the Symphonicity Orchestra
Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m.
The American Theatre
125 E. Mellen Street, Hampton VA
theamericantheatre.org

Paid for by Hampton Arts
hamptonarts.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV