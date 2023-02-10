Jazz musician Jae Sinnett talks upcoming show in Hampton on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jazz drummer and composer Jae Sinnett visits Coast Live to discuss his upcoming show at the American Theatre in Hampton, and shares some insight into what it takes to put together a show with such a large, diverse ensemble of instrumentalists.

Jae Sinnett's Zero to 60 Quartet ft. Saxophonist Steve Wilson and the Symphonicity Orchestra

Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m.

The American Theatre

125 E. Mellen Street, Hampton VA

theamericantheatre.org

Paid for by Hampton Arts

hamptonarts.org