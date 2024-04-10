Jessy's Taqueria and Fatbellies "Smack Yo' Moma" Sauce partner to release new pizza on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Fortunado and Ricardo Romero from Jessy's Taqueria join Coast Live with Stephanie Lynn, owner of Fatbellies "Smack Yo' Moma" Sauce, to discuss how the two businesses formed a partnership around "Freedom Pizza."

At the upcoming Night Market on May 3 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, visitors will have a chance to see a variety of Hispanic-owned businesses, featuring music, food and other merchandise. For every Freedom Pizza sold, Jessy's says it will donate $1 to a non-profit that benefits military and veterans in Hampton Roads.

To learn more about Fatbellies "Smack Yo' Moma" Sauce, visit www.smackyomoma.com.

Paid for by Jessy's Taqueria

jessysvb.com