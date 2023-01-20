Jim Masters Performs live on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Jim Masters is a singer and songwriter out of Chesapeake who plays across the region at local venues and festivals. You can follow Jim at jimmastersmusic.com.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 12:36:35-05
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Jim Masters is a singer and songwriter out of Chesapeake who plays across the region at local venues and festivals. You can follow Jim at jimmastersmusic.com.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.