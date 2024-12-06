Jim Newsom's Christmas Songs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— A friend of the show, Jim Newsom visited the Coast studio to get us into the holiday spirit. The Veer magazine, Best Acoustic/Folk Artist” of 2022, sang two original songs he wrote for Christmas. His young granddaughter inspired A Hug and a Kiss. Newsom told Coast’s April Woodard about his process for writing that song and others during his Coast appearance.

Jim Newsom

FACEBOOK