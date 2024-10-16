Joe Gatto talks new stand-up special and upcoming show in Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Comedian Joe Gatto, known for his work on the popular TV series "Impractical Jokers," chats with Chandler Nunnally about his new comedy special on YouTube, his writing process and influences, and his stand-up tour headed to Norfolk this Friday.

Catch Joe Gatto's "Let's Get Into It" Tour at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit sevenvenues.com.

Watch Joe's new special, "Messing With People," for free now on YouTube.

Keep up with Joe Gatto's work at www.joegattoofficial.com.