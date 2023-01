HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Joey Wood takes the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Blues In My Life" and "Something 'Bout Summertime," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Upcoming performances



Saturday, January 28: Celtic Tiger on Battlefield Boulevard

Thursday, February 2: Winston’s Cafe on Greenbrier Parkway

Open Mic every Monday at Jerry’s of Indian River every Monday

Open Mic every Tuesday at Winston’s Cafe



Follow Joey on Facebook at facebook.com/joeywoodmusic!