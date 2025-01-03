John Hanrahan Lectures at The Hampton Museum.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—A published author on Civil Rights and the legacy of Fredrick Douglas, John Hanrahan will visit The Hampton History Museum to discuss his travels to historical landmarks from the civil rights movement. His book on the abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglas is a historical guided tour of nearly 50 sites in Maryland that were significant in Douglas’ life.

Hanrahan’s books were compiled after he and his wife drove through the South in 2018, researching the historical landmarks from the civil rights movement.

Traveling Freedom's Road

Monday, January 6, 7-8 pm Hampton History Museum

Free to Members

120 Old Hampton Ln.

757-727-1102