Jordan G. Welch in HRVA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—On the heels of her Stellar Award nomination gospel music artist Jordan G Welch is bring her singing talents to Hampton Roads.

Welch who is a social media sensation with the Choir Rehearsal movement turned more than 50,000 voices in 19 cities into spontaneous, joy-filled choirs.

The influencer reached more than 300-thousand followers over various platforms is performing this weekend at The Mount.

Jordan G. Welch

Worship Culture Tour

Friday, Aug 22, 7:00 PM

Saturday, Aug 23, 9:00 AM

The Mount

215 Las Gaviotas Blvd

Chesapeake

theworshipculturetour.com