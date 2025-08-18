Jordan G. Welch in HRVA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—On the heels of her Stellar Award nomination gospel music artist Jordan G Welch is bring her singing talents to Hampton Roads.
Welch who is a social media sensation with the Choir Rehearsal movement turned more than 50,000 voices in 19 cities into spontaneous, joy-filled choirs.
The influencer reached more than 300-thousand followers over various platforms is performing this weekend at The Mount.
Jordan G. Welch
Worship Culture Tour
Friday, Aug 22, 7:00 PM
Saturday, Aug 23, 9:00 AM
The Mount
215 Las Gaviotas Blvd
Chesapeake
theworshipculturetour.com