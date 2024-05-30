Joy Ministries' Danette Crawford talks new youth & community outreach center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Danette Crawford, founder of Joy Ministries, joins Coast Live to discuss the organization's new youth & community outreach center, and the various programs it will offer to serve the Hampton Roads community, such as summer reading camps and other education and mentoring programs.

Upcoming event:

Joy Ministries Youth and Community Outreach Open House and Building Dedication

Sunday, June 2nd at 2:00 p.m.

Hors d'oeuvres and Tour at 2:00 p.m.

Dedication Service at 3:00 p.m.

625 Independence Parkway

Chesapeake, Virginia 23320

RSVP at www.JoyMinistries.tv or call 757-420-2625.

Paid for by Joy Ministries.