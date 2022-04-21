Jumpstart Education Savings with Virginia529 on Coast Live

Watch
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Devon Copeland from Virginia529 talks with Coast Live about how starting a 529 plan now is an easy way to prepare for your child's future education. In recognition of Financial Literacy month, Virginia529 is offering a $25 contribution to anyone who opens a new Invest529 account now through April 30, 2022! Setting up an account takes 15 minutes, and it makes a lifetime of difference in your child's future.

Visit Virginia529.com to open a new account and get your $25 as part of the "Jump$tart Your Education Savings" Giveaway!

