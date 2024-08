HAMPTON ROADS, VA.—Katie and Billy Daniel have been performing for as long as they can remember. Both came from musical families, and they grew up performing professionally as individual artists. Now married their combined love for each other and music shines through. Inspired by an eclectic mix of genres, the duo puts a very original unique twist on the songs they write as well as when they perform covers.

Katie and Billy Daniel

Performances: Oct 11, 2024 8 PM with Crazy Tomes at Jolene’s Bar & Grill in Williamsburg.