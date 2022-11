HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Since 1999, one regional nonprofit organization has been there to help keep the water running for local individuals and families in need—Help to Others, also known as "H2O." Program manager Katie Cullipher and Seth Atkinson, Social Services Program Director for The Salvation Army in Hampton Roads, join Coast Live to discuss H2O's mission and how it impacts the community.

Learn more and donate to support the program's mission at shareH20.org.