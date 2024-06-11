Keeping cats safe from feline panleukopenia with Chesapeake Humane on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tracy Magro and kitten Shae from Chesapeake Humane Society joins Coast Live to discuss feline panleukopenia, a virus that can spread through local shelters and affect pets at home if not properly vaccinated, and how pet parents can keep their furry friends safe.

Chesapeake Humane is seeking donations for its pet food pantry. The shelter accepts all types and brands of food, as long as it is unopened and not expired.

Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the shelter location at 1149 New Mill Drive in Chesapeake, during our open hours Tuesday through Sunday from noon - 4 p.m., or left at the door after hours.

To adopt your next pet, and for more ways you can support local shelters, visit www.chesapeakehumane.org.

