Keeping your pets safe and comfortable on Halloween with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable kitten "Corn Maze" stop by Coast Live to share some Halloween-themed advice for pet costumes, anxiety around strangers, and more.

The "Subaru Loves Pets" Adoption Giveback is happening now! Through October 31, RK Subaru will donate $100 to the VBSPCA for every dog and cat adoption.

Visit the shelter or learn more at vbspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com