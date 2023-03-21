Keeping your pets safe from toxic substances with VBSPCA on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog Pepper to share some tips to help keep your pet away from potentially poisonous substances, and what to do if you suspect your pet has gotten into something toxic.

Attend the VBSPCA Wags & Whiskers Gala, their biggest annual fundraising event!

"Havana Nights"

Saturday, April 29th from 7 - 11 p.m.

New Realm Brewing Co.

Food, Drinks, Games, Entertainment & More

Get tickets at vbspca.com/gala!

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com

