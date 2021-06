HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in children ages 12-15. With the FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine for children on the horizon, it’s imperative parents are able to make an informed decision about vaccinating their children. Dr. Christina Johns joins us to share what parents need to know about the COVID vaccine as it relates to children and young adults, and how to navigate the myths versus facts.

