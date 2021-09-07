Kids and the Delta variant of Covid-19 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va . - Many parents are worried about sending their children back to school for in-person learning during the current nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. The Delta variant, which now makes up 83% of new COVID-19 cases in the US, is affecting children at a higher rate than previous COVID-19 variants right as children are either getting ready to go back or have already returned to school. Dr. Tina Tan joins us to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated and how parents can keep their children safe as they return to in-person learning.

