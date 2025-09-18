Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kool Bubba Ice and Quality Comedy on Coast Live

Quincy Carr and Kool IBubba ce ON COAST LIVE
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Quality Comedy is back at Dave and Busters, headlining is tri-state native, Kool Bubba Ice.

April Woodard sat down with the funnyman and Host Qunicy Carr about the challenges of doing a clean show and courtesy of Kool Bubba Ice we had a visit from Jay Z and DMX.

Quality Comedy Series show info is below. 
 Date / Time: Thursday, Sept 18, 2025 @ 8pm.
Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 
Host - Quincy Carr
Starring - Kool Bubba Ice 
Also Featuring - Woodayee & returning crowd favorite Jamaal Staton 

