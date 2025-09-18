Kool Bubba Ice and Quality Comedy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Quality Comedy is back at Dave and Busters, headlining is tri-state native, Kool Bubba Ice.
April Woodard sat down with the funnyman and Host Qunicy Carr about the challenges of doing a clean show and courtesy of Kool Bubba Ice we had a visit from Jay Z and DMX.
Quality Comedy Series show info is below.
Date / Time: Thursday, Sept 18, 2025 @ 8pm.
Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Host - Quincy Carr
Starring - Kool Bubba Ice
Also Featuring - Woodayee & returning crowd favorite Jamaal Staton