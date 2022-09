HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Kristi K. performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday, just in time for the release of her new music video.

Look out for Kristi K.'s new single "Show Me Love," debuting September 16, and see her perform live on November 6 with Damien Wade at Keagan's pub at Virginia Beach Town Center! Visit thekristik.com for music, merch, and more.

Presented By Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

@TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic