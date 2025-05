HAMPTON ROADS, VA— He took home $1 million after beating out the other 17 contestants from Survivor season 48. 31-year-old Kyle Fraser from Brooklyn came out on top as the winner of the reality show. The attorney told Coast Live that one strategy he used was not telling the other contestants his real form of employment.

Fraser shared his excitement with host April Woodard, about winning and how he plans to use the money to take care of his family.

