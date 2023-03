HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — According to a recent survey, fewer than half of people at the recommended age have been screened for colon cancer. Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp, shares how the "Count On You" campaign is trying to help improve that number—and why the early detection of colorectal cancer is vital.

