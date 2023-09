HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cheree Sione' and Raeshelle Sheppard from LABS TO GO join Coast Live to discuss the importance of easy access to medical testing and services, and share how their company helps close the gap.

LABS TO GO: Medical Testing Made Simple



Mobile Phlebotomy

Exams & Vaccinations

Laboratory Tests

DNA Testing

757-490-8888 | labstogo.com

Paid for by LABS TO GO