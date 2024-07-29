Largest Poly-Fest on Coast Live

Virginia Beach, Va.—The Hampton Roads area will be gearing up for what has grown to become the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. Coast Live's April Woodard got a sneak peek at some of the dancing that will take place at the event.

There will be many performances and activities, as well as vendors making "onolicious grinds" and selling island arts and crafts. Groups travel from northern Virginia, North Carolina, and even Florida to perform over the two-day period.

Virginia Beach Poly-Fest

August 2nd & 3rd 2024

24th Street Stage

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Poly-Fest Tickets

Presented by Pacific Islanders of Virginia