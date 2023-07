Laurel Wilson performs original songs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

Prev Next

Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 28, 2023

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local singer/songwriter Laurel Wilson joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Nicotine" and "Tangled," for Acoustic Music Friday! Follow Laurel Wilson on social media! Facebook: Laurel Wilson Music

IG: @laurelwilsonmusic757

YouTube: Mithscene Music

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.