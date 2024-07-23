Lawyer explains important deadline for talcum powder victims on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Anne Andrews, Esq. Founding & Managing Partner at Andrews & Thornton and counsel for Nonnie Hightower (and 10,600 other Plaintiffs), joins Coast Live along with Hightower to outline a critical deadline approaching for victims of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder products.

Next week, tens of thousands of women who contracted cancer as a result of using talcum powder will have an opportunity to vote on an $8 billion settlement plan that would resolve years of litigation. The deadline is 5pm Eastern Time on Friday, July 26th.

For more information, visit OfficialTalcClaims.com. Claimants and potential claimants can also call 1-888-431-4056 .

Paid for by Andrews & Thornton.