HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer classes have started at Tidewater Community College. However, there is still time to take advantage of the LEAP summer program (TCC.edu/leap) for high school graduates and to join TCC faculty and staff for a summer Open House.

College Open House

June 25, 10am-2pm

Chesapeake and Norfolk Campuses, and the Regional Automotive Center in Chesapeake

TCC.edu/open

757-822-1111